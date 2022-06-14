Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit revises interest rates by up to 20 bps| Earn up to 7.60% p.a. on your savings

Finance Fixed Deposit has once again increased its FD rates and is offering all investors a chance to earn stable interest rates up to 7.60% p.a. The company has revised its rates for all individuals looking for stable growth in their savings to assure financial security in the future.

Following the change, deposits with a term of 36 to 60 months will yield a cumulative return of 7.20% p.a., while deposits with a term of 24 to 35 months would yield 6.60% p.a. The interest rate on FDs increased by 10 basis points to 5.85% p.a. for the period from 12 to 23 months.

On their deposits, senior folks receive an additional fixed deposit rate advantage of up to 0.25 percent each year.

Interest rates on special FDs, which allow you to choose certain tenors, have also increased by 5-20 basis points across all eligible tenures.

Customers under 60 years of age can earn up to 7.60 percent p.a. on a 44-month FD, while senior persons can earn up to 7.35 percent p.a. on the same tenor.

Bajaj Finance FD rates

Smart investing in fixed deposit can help you receive timely returns on your money in addition to helping you manage rising inflation. The revised interest rates are as follows:

Tenor in months Cumulative (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens 12 – 23 5.85 6.10 5.70 5.94 5.73 5.97 5.77 6.01 5.85 6.10 24 – 35 6.60 6.85 6.41 6.64 6.44 6.68 6.49 6.74 6.60 6.85 36 - 60 7.20 7.45 6.97 7.21 7.01 7.25 7.08 7.32 7.20 7.45

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.60% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months, customers below 60 years of age can enjoy an FD interest rate of 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens can earn up to 7.45% p.a.

The special interest rate table for customers is as follows:

Period in months At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens 15 6.05 6.30 5.89 6.13 5.92 6.16 5.96 6.20 6.05 6.30 18 6.15 6.40 5.98 6.22 6.01 6.25 6.06 6.30 6.15 6.40 22 6.30 6.55 6.13 6.36 6.16 6.40 6.20 6.45 6.30 6.55 30 6.70 6.95 6.50 6.74 6.54 6.78 6.59 6.83 6.70 6.95 33 6.95 7.20 6.74 6.97 6.78 7.01 6.83 7.08 6.95 7.20 44 7.35 7.60 7.11 7.35 7.16 7.39 7.22 7.46 7.35 7.60

In addition to the high FD rates, the Bajaj Finance FD extends all these features to ensure that you have a genuinely favourable experience. To get started today and make the most of your savings, use the FD calculator, forecast your earnings, and invest online in just a few clicks!

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 50 million customers. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and FAAA/Stable & MAAA (Stable) for its’ FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in