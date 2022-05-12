Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Interest rate raise by 10 bps|Now earn up to 7.45% p.a.|Investments starting at Rs 15,000

Bajaj Finance has wonderful news for all investors once again. Fixed Deposit interest rates have been raised by ten basis points, allowing all investors to earn better returns. Bajaj Finance has upped the interest rate on fixed deposits. It now offers exceptional interest rates of up to 7.45% p.a. You can now invest online with a minimum deposit amount of Rs 15,000.

The FD interest rate has been raised for all types of investors and tenors, resulting in faster investment growth. The new interest rate will apply to any deposits made on or after May 10, 2022. Take a look at the benefits of investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Fixed Deposit new interest rate

Tenor in months Minimum Deposit Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 12 - 23 months Rs. 15,000 5.75 5.60 5.63 5.67 5.75 24 - 35 months 6.40 6.22 6.25 6.30 6.40 36 - 60 months 7.00 6.79 6.82 6.88 7.00

Tenor in months Minimum Deposit Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 12 - 23 months Rs. 15,000 6.00 5.84 5.87 5.91 6.00 24 - 35 months 6.65 6.46 6.49 6.54 6.65 36 - 60 months 7.15 6.93 6.97 7.03 7.15

With a minimum deposit of just Rs. 15,000, customers below 60 years can now earn 6.40% p.a. for 24-35 months and 7.00% p.a. if they choose a tenor of 36-60 months. The interest rate table for all customers below 60 years is as mentioned below:The rate change also impacts the senior citizens , who can now earn up to 7.15%p.a. for 36-60 months and 6.65% p.a. for 24-35 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit special interest rate

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.45% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months, customers below 60 years of age can enjoy an FD interest rate of 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens can earn up to 7.45% p.a.

Tenor in months Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 15 months 6.00 5.84 5.87 5.91 6.00 18 months 6.10 5.94 5.97 6.01 6.10 22 months 6.25 6.08 6.11 6.16 6.25 30 months 6.50 6.31 6.35 6.40 6.50 33 months 6.75 6.55 6.59 6.64 6.75 44 months 7.20 6.97 7.01 7.08 7.20

Tenor in months Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 15 months 6.25 6.08 6.11 6.16 6.25 18 months 6.35 6.17 6.20 6.25 6.35 22 months 6.50 6.31 6.35 6.40 6.50 30 months 6.75 6.55 6.59 6.64 6.75 33 months 7.00 6.79 6.82 6.88 7.00 44 months 7.45 7.21 7.25 7.32 7.45

The revised special rates for customers below 60 years are:The revised special rates for senior citizens are:

Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit can successfully buffer your portfolio against dangers while also reliably growing your savings. Book a Bajaj Finance online FD from the convenience of your own home and get a head start on the next fiscal year!

Make small monthly instalments to save.

Apart from the fixed deposit, Bajaj Finance also offers the Systematic Deposit Plan, an industry-first monthly savings solution. Investors can start contributing as little as Rs. 5000 per month. These payments will be classified as separate fixed deposits.

The FD calculator can estimate gains and fine-tune an asset for the best possible returns. It functions similarly to a SIP, except for the risk of capital loss owing to violent market collapses.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.





