Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: Earn generous returns with revised FD rates up to 7.60% p.a.

When it comes to augmenting your wealth, investing is your best bet. Experts recommend you build a diversified portfolio to extract maximum value from your hard-earned money. It makes sense as doing so ensures that you take advantage of the best-performing assets in the market while safeguarding yourself from losses. Naturally, you will be required to invest in options that offer positive returns, and one instrument that does just that is the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. With the revised FD rates, you can get up to 7.60% p.a. on your investment.

These FD rates are among the highest in the market and are just one of the many features that make it a viable instrument. Assessing an investment offering as a whole, not just based on the FD rates, is essential to ensuring a stress-free experience. You should always pick issuers that simplify investing and guarantee the safety of your money. Thankfully, you can enjoy these benefits with this fixed deposit. Read on to know about the features on offer and how you can invest safely to enjoy the revised FD rates.

Highest ratings from top rating agencies in India

The prospect of generous returns falls flat if you have to incur significant risk. Thankfully, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is virtually risk-free as it has been rated stable and issuer credible, by top agencies. It has stable ratings for ICRA ‘MAAA’ and CRISIL ‘FAAA’. These ratings highlight that the issuer has a proven track record of making interest payouts on time and that the fixed deposit is reliable.

Fixed deposit interest rates up to 7.60%

Bajaj Finance now has revised FD rates that go up to 7.60% p.a. This rate allows you to earn significant profits with considerably lower risks. However, the rate applicable on your fixed deposit will vary based on your investor profile and the tenor you choose. To know the best terms for you, use the FD calculator online. Get instant and accurate results so that you can forecast your earnings before you invest.

Non-senior citizen investor

Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Interest earned Total earnings Rs. 3 lakh 7.35% Rs. 89,101 Rs. 3,89,101 Rs. 5 lakh 7.35% Rs. 1,48,501 Rs. 6,48,501 Rs. 10 lakh 7.35% Rs. 2,97,003 Rs. 12,97,003

Senior citizen investor

Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Interest earned Total earnings Rs. 3 lakh 7.60% Rs. 92,434 Rs. 3,92,434 Rs. 5 lakh 7.60% Rs. 1,54,056 Rs. 6,54,056 Rs. 10 lakh 7.60% Rs. 3,08,112 Rs. 13,08,112

Here are a few examples to help you understand the possible returns with the updated FD rates. Consider investments of Rs. 3 lakh, Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh over a tenor of 44 months.

Flexible and customisable terms

With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can customise your investment to suit your financial goals. You can opt for a tenor between 12 and 60 months, making it ideal for investing toward your short- to mid-term goals. Besides the tenor, you can opt for a cumulative or non-cumulative fixed deposit. With the first option, you get your interest earnings at maturity.

With the second option, you can get your interest earnings periodically, based on a frequency of your choosing. You can get payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly. It helps you enjoy liquidity all through the tenor, but keep in mind that the FD rates applicable will be slightly lower.

Now that you have a better understanding of the features offered by Bajaj Finance, you can make an informed decision. With the FD rates on offer, investing in this fixed deposit is a smart idea, and you can invest quite easily too. It is because you can invest online and from the comfort of your home. Here is a quick guide on how to invest in this fixed deposit.

• Step 1: Log on to the official fixed deposit webpage and click on ‘INVEST NOW’

• Step 2: Complete the mobile verification steps by entering the required information and the secret OTP

• Step 3: Proceed to complete the KYC requirements by sharing basic personal information. Upload the necessary documents, as requested

• Step 4: Input the FD terms such as the deposit amount and tenor

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article