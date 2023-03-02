 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B Capital closes $500-million healthcare fund to invest in digital health, biotech startups

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Founded in 2015, US-based B Capital leverages an integrated team across nine locations in the US and Asia, as well as a strategic partnership with BCG, to provide the value-added support entrepreneurs need to scale efficiently.

Venture Capital firm B Capital has closed its inaugural Healthcare Fund I, which plans to invest close to $500 million towards opportunities across the healthcare sector including areas like digital health and biotech.

“Technological advancements in biology, AI, and automation are transforming the industry, with business models seeing the convergence of traditional players in novel ways. This moment presents a unique opportunity for B Capital to leverage our dedicated healthcare capital and active investment strategy to find and support companies advancing the healthcare sector,” said Robert Mittendorff, managing director and general partner at B Capital.

The $500 million of investment will come in from the Healthcare Fund I and Growth Fund III which was closed in January this year.

Mittendorff joined B Capital in April 2021 to lead Healthcare Fund I and B Capital’s broader healthcare initiatives globally.