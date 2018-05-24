Axis Bank's AGM on June 20, 2018

We enclose herewith a copy of the Notice convening the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of the Bank, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th June 2018 at 10.00 A.M. at J. B. AUDITORIUM, AHMEDABAD MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (AMA) COMPLEX, ATIRA, DR. VIKRAM SARABHAI MARG, AHMEDABAD - 380 015, GUJARAT.The same will also be uploaded on the website of the Bank (www.axisbank.com)Source : BSE