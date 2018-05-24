App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank's AGM on June 20, 2018

We enclose herewith a copy of the Notice convening the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10.00 A.M.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We enclose herewith a copy of the Notice convening the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of the Bank, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th June 2018 at 10.00 A.M. at J. B. AUDITORIUM, AHMEDABAD MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (AMA) COMPLEX, ATIRA, DR. VIKRAM SARABHAI MARG, AHMEDABAD - 380 015, GUJARAT.

The same will also be uploaded on the website of the Bank (www.axisbank.com)Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.