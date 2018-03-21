Axis Bank to consider March quarter results on April 26, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the 184th meeting of the Board of Axis Bank Limited will be held on 26th April 2018 and will continue on 27th April 2018 at the Corporate Office of the Bank, to inter alia, consider and approve the following:1)Audited Financial Results of the Bank, for the Quarter/Financial Year ending as on 31st March, 2018.2)Recommend final dividend, if any, for the FY 2017-18.3)Borrowing/Raising funds in Indian Currency/Foreign Currency by issue of debt Instruments including but not limited to bonds and Non-Convertible Debentures, in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.4)Convening the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Bank and matters related thereto.Source : BSE