App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avantel's board meeting on August 02, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 02, 2018 at the corporate office of the company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 2nd day of August, 2018 at the corporate office of the company situated at Jubilee Heights, Plot No. 68 & 69, Survey No''s. 66 & 67, Madhapur, Hyderabad-500 081, Telangana, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2018.Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:23 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.