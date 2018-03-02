App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 01, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atul Auto sells 3,621 units in February 2018

Atul Auto has sold 3,621 units in February 2018 against 2,862 units in February 2017, growth of 26.52 percent.

 
 
Atul Auto has sold 3,621 units in February 2018 against 2,862 units in February 2017, growth of 26.52 percent.

At 12:40 hrs Atul Auto was quoting at Rs 433.95, up Rs 8.95, or 2.11 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 511.90 and 52-week low Rs 389.85 on 18 September, 2017 and 30 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.23 percent below its 52-week high and 11.31 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 952.23 crore. Source : BSE
