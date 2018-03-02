Atul Auto sells 3,621 units in February 2018

Atul Auto has sold 3,621 units in February 2018 against 2,862 units in February 2017, growth of 26.52 percent.

At 12:40 hrs Atul Auto was quoting at Rs 433.95, up Rs 8.95, or 2.11 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 511.90 and 52-week low Rs 389.85 on 18 September, 2017 and 30 June, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 15.23 percent below its 52-week high and 11.31 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 952.23 crore. Source : BSE