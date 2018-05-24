App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atlas Jewellery India's board meeting held on May 24, 2018

AJIL has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2018 was held today i.e. Thursday, May 24, 2018.

 
 
AJIL has informed the BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2018 was held today i.e. Thursday, May 24, 2018 could not be concluded and hence stands adjourned to next day, i.e, to Friday, May 25, 2018 on the unanimous decisions of all the directors present including independent directors.Source : BSE
