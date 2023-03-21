Ather Energy to set up charging points at MRTS, Suburban railway stations in Chennai

Ather Energy currently has over 1,200 Ather Grids and fast-charging points across India.

Electric Vehicle two-wheeler maker Ather Energy announced a partnership with Southern Railways to set up electric vehicle charging stations across 10 Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Suburban stations in Chennai.

The partnership is aimed at aiding in building a connected charging ecosystem, alleviating range anxiety, and increasing EV adoption in the country, the company said in a media statement on Tuesday.

The partnership with Southern Railways will provide Ather Energy with a dedicated space of 100 sq. ft. at each MRTS/Suburban station to set up a charging zone, enabling the company to place three chargers in one single location. The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers owners.

“Our partnership with Southern Railways will allow us to install 10 fast charging points at MRTS/Suburban stations in Chennai, making it more accessible. This will go a long way in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the city and pave the way to more such PPP (Public-Private Partnerships) models and in shaping the e-mobility landscape,” Aravind Prasad, Head, Charging Infrastructure, Ather Energy.

Ather Energy currently has over 1,200 Ather Grids and fast-charging points across India. The company has also released its IP for the charging connector to all OEMs, paving the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast-charging platform.

In November 2022, Ather inaugurated its second manufacturing facility spread across 300,000 sq. ft. in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility will help Ather to expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per year in FY 2024 (April 2023 - March 2024), further enabling the company to fulfill the increasing demand for its flagship scooters.