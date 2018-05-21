AstraZeneca Pharma's board meeting held on May 21, 2018

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on Monday, May 21, 2018, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.The said Audited Financial Results together with the Report of the Statutory Auditors dated May 21, 2018 are enclosed herewith.We also confirm that the Auditor's Report is with unmodified opinion in respect of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2018Please take the same on record.Source : BSE