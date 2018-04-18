Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics' board meeting on April 21, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) read with Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 21st April, 2018 at 3 pm to consider, inter alia, the following matters:1. To increase authorized capital and alter Memorandum and Article of Association of the Company.2. To issue equity shares on a preferential basis, in one or more tranches to group of Strategic investor, not forming part of promoter & promoter group, as per the applicable laws including SEBI regulations, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.3. To issue preference shares to the lenders of the Company for conversion of loan.4. To fix the date, time and venue of the Extra-ordinary general meeting of the Members of the Company for obtaining their approval under item No. 1.In view of the above Board Meeting, in accordance to the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 19th April, 2018 and shall open 48 hours after announcement of the outcome of the Board Meeting.Source : BSE