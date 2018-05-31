Asian Tea and Exports : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 31st day of May 2018 inter alia has taken the following decisions:Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2018 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.A Copy of said Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company is attached herewith.Source : BSE