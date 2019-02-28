App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon Limited

Ashoka Buildcon Limited

Ashoka Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Postal Ballot that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 23, 2019, has approved the re-appointments of below mentioned Independent Directors for the 2nd term of 5 (five) consecutive years up to March 31, 2024 and further recommended to the Members of the Company to give their approval through Postal Ballot, with respect to the following matters :1. Re-appointment of Mr. Sharadchandra Abhyankar as an Independent Director for 2nd term up to March 31, 2024;2. Re-appointment of Mr. Albert Tauro as an Independent Director for 2nd term up to March 31, 2024; and3. Re-appointment of Mr. Gyan Chand Daga as an Independent Director for 2nd term up to March 31, 2024We hereby enclose certified true copies of the Postal Ballot Notice and Form for your reference and record.Source : NSE
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Announcements

