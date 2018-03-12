Ashoka Buildconto consider interim dividend

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 20, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the payment of interim dividend for FY 2017-18, if any.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading for Designated Employees, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company and their dependents from March 12, 2018 till March 22, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE