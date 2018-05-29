App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 and the meeting was concluded at 10.00 p.m. We enclose herewith the audited standalone and consolidated financial results ('the statements') for the year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 807, 8th floor, the Capital, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 and the meeting was concluded at 10.00 p.m.

We enclose herewith the audited standalone and consolidated financial results ('the statements') for the year ended March 31, 2018, which have been approved by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the meeting of Board of Directors. This disclosure is pursuant to Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

We would like to further state that M/s SRBC & Co. LLP, statutory auditors of the Company have issued audit reports with unmodified report on the statements.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 29, 2018 10:26 pm

tags #Announcements

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

