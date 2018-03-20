Ashoka Buildcon declares interim dividend

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2018, have approved a declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2017-18 of Re. 0.80 (Eighty Paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid.

Further, the payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of interim dividend i.e. on or before April 19, 2018.Source : BSE