App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 20, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon declares interim dividend

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2018, have approved a declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2017-18 of Re. 0.80 (Eighty Paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2018, have approved a declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2017-18 of Re. 0.80 (Eighty Paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid.

Further, the payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of interim dividend i.e. on or before April 19, 2018.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC