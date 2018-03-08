Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA from NHAI

In continuation to the announcement made on March 6, 2018, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. ('the Co.') further updates that the Company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions Ltd.('ACL') has received a Letters of Award (LOAs) from "NHAI' for following three (3) Projects in the State of Karnataka under NHDP Phase-IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode ('Projects')'.1.Four laning of Tumkur - Shivamogga section from Km 12+310 (Design km 12+300) to Km 66+540 ( Design Km 65+195) from Mallasandra to Karadi Village of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase-IV in the state of Karnataka;2.Four laning of Tumkur-Shivamogga section from km 65.195 (Karadi) to km 121.900 (Banawara) of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase - IV, in the State of Karnataka; and3.4 Laning of Belgaum - Khanapur Section Km 0+000 - Km 30+800 (design chainage km 0+000 - Km 30+000) of NH-4A in the State of Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity ModeThe aggregate accepted Bid Cost of these Projects is Rs.2991.70 Crore.Source : BSE