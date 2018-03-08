App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 08, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA from NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon’s subsidiary Ashoka Concessions has received a letters of award from NHAI for 3 projects in the state of Karnataka under NHDP Phase-IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In continuation to the announcement made on March 6, 2018, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. ('the Co.') further updates that the Company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions Ltd.('ACL') has received a Letters of Award (LOAs) from "NHAI' for following three (3) Projects in the State of Karnataka under NHDP Phase-IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode ('Projects')'.

1.Four laning of Tumkur - Shivamogga section from Km 12+310 (Design km 12+300) to Km 66+540 ( Design Km 65+195) from Mallasandra to Karadi Village of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase-IV in the state of Karnataka;
2.Four laning of Tumkur-Shivamogga section from km 65.195 (Karadi) to km 121.900 (Banawara) of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase - IV, in the State of Karnataka; and
3.4 Laning of Belgaum - Khanapur Section Km 0+000 - Km 30+800 (design chainage km 0+000 - Km 30+000) of NH-4A in the State of Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity Mode
The aggregate accepted Bid Cost of these Projects is Rs.2991.70 Crore.


Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC