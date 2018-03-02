Ashok Leyland sells 18181 units in February 2018

Ashok Leyland sold 18,181 units in the month of February 2018 against 14,067 units in February 2017, growth of 29 percent.

At 11:02 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 141.60, up Rs 0.30, or 0.21 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 143.80.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 41,447.79 crore.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.69 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 30.20. The latest book value of the company is Rs 20.96 per share.Source : BSE