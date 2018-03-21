App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 21, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland bags orders for 2100 buses from IRT, Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), Tamil Nadu for supply of 2000 passenger chassis and 100 of fully built small buses to various STUs in the state of Tamil Nadu.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), Tamil Nadu for supply of 2000 passenger chassis and 100 of fully built small buses to various STUs in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 151.55 and 52-week low Rs 81.00 on 15 March, 2018 and 19 April, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.31 percent below its 52-week high and 82.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 43,335.78 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC