Ashok Leyland bags orders for 2100 buses from IRT, Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), Tamil Nadu for supply of 2000 passenger chassis and 100 of fully built small buses to various STUs in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 151.55 and 52-week low Rs 81.00 on 15 March, 2018 and 19 April, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 2.31 percent below its 52-week high and 82.78 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 43,335.78 crore. Source : BSE