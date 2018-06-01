Artefact Projects: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018 in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.Source : BSE