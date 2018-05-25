Arman Financial Services appoints Vivek Modi as CFO

We would like to inform you that the Board of Director has decided to appoint Mr. Vivek Modi as the Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from May 26, 2018.
Based on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Director has decided to appoint Mr. Vivek Modi as the Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 26.05.2018. Mr. Aalok Patel is now re-designated as an Executive DirectorSource : BSE