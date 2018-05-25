App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2018 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arman Financial Services appoints Vivek Modi as CFO

We would like to inform you that the Board of Director has decided to appoint Mr. Vivek Modi as the Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from May 26, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Based on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Director has decided to appoint Mr. Vivek Modi as the Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 26.05.2018. Mr. Aalok Patel is now re-designated as an Executive DirectorSource : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.