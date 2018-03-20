Arfin India gets purchase order Worth Rs 170 crore

We are pleased to inform you that the company, Arfin India Limited has bagged purchase orders worth Rs. 170 Crores from JSW Steel Limited for supply of various Aluminium Deox Products and various Cored Wire Products for the year 2018-19.

At 11:31 hrs Arfin India was quoting at Rs 500.00, up Rs 29.70, or 6.32 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 597.00 and 52-week low Rs 153.32 on 15 February, 2018 and 14 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 16.25 percent below its 52-week high and 226.12 percent above its 52-week low.Source : BSE