Aptech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Clarification by the Company in relation to Order dated 1st April, 2020 passed by Whole Time Member of SEBISEBI has passed an Order dated April 1, 2020 ( the Order ) against the Company in relation to the GDRs issued by the Company in 2003. The Company is directed to not access the securities and capital market for a period of six months. The GDR issue was undertaken in 2003 by the former management of the Company under the erstwhile promoters. The present promoters have taken control and management of the Company in October 2005. SEBI Order records this fact and notes that the act in question was committed in 2003 when the Company was under the earlier management. There is no observation or any adverse remark against the present management of the Company or present office bearers or present Promoters.'.Source : NSE