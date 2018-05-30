App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ansal Buildwell : Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2018 Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 30, 2018 has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2018 :

Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30th May, 2018 has approved the Audited Financial Results(Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2018.

In the above Board Meeting, the Board of Directors also approved the following :
1. The Board of Directors have recommended Dividend @ 5% (i.e. Rs. 0.50 Per
equity shares).
2. 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 25th September, 2018 at
11.00 AM.
3. The Share Transfer Books, Register of Members and Register of Beneficial
owners will remain closed from 19th Sept., 2018 to 25th September, 2018.
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:49 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.