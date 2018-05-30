Ansal Buildwell : Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2018 :Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30th May, 2018 has approved the Audited Financial Results(Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2018.In the above Board Meeting, the Board of Directors also approved the following :1. The Board of Directors have recommended Dividend @ 5% (i.e. Rs. 0.50 Perequity shares).2. 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 25th September, 2018 at11.00 AM.3. The Share Transfer Books, Register of Members and Register of Beneficialowners will remain closed from 19th Sept., 2018 to 25th September, 2018.Source : BSE