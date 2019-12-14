Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2/litre

India's leading milk supplier Amul on December 14 raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

"Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre being sold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra from December 15, 2019," the cooperative said in a statement.

In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 28 per 500 ml, and Amul Taaza will be sold for Rs 22 per 500 ml.

However, there will be no change in price of Amul Shakti which continues to be available at Rs 25 per 500 ml.

Amul said in the last three years it has made only two price revisions for pouch milk, which works out to be only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 per cent per annum increase in MRP.

"This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35 percent. Considering increase in cattle feed and other input costs, our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per Kg fat which is more than 15 percent increase than last year for the 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat," the statement said.

Amul said it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the producers.

This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has been done with an aim to sustain remunerative price to milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production, it added.