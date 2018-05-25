AMD Industries: Outcome of the board meeting held on May 25, 2018

Pursuant to the Regulations 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that Board at its meeting held on today i.e. 25.05.2018 has approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2018.The copies of the Audited Financial Results, Audit Report and declaration regarding Audit Reports with Un- modified opinion for the Audited standalone Financial Results/Statements, with regard to the compliances of the statutory compliances are enclosed for information and record.Source : BSE