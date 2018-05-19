App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amara Raja Batteries recommends 215% final dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today in Milwaukee, USA, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share (representing 215%) on the equity share of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today in Milwaukee, USA, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share (representing 215%) on the equity share of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 11, 2018, shall be paid on or before August 31, 2018.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.