Amara Raja Batteries recommends 215% final dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today in Milwaukee, USA, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share (representing 215%) on the equity share of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 11, 2018, shall be paid on or before August 31, 2018.Source : BSE