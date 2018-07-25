Alphageo (India) board meeting held on August 06, 2018

ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2018.In connection with the above, as per Code of Conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for insiders of the Company from 26th July, 2018 to 8th August, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE