    All you need to know about Parameswaran Iyer, the new NITI Aayog CEO

    Iyer will succeed Amitabh Kant who will complete his tenure on June 30 this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on June 24 appointed Parameswaran Iyer as the new CEO of NITI Aayog for a period of two years. Iyer will succeed Amitabh Kant who will complete his tenure on June 30 this year.

    Here is all you need to know about Parameswaran Iyer:

    - Parameswaran Iyer is an IAS from the Uttar Pradesh cadre and a member of the 1981 batch. He worked as the department's secretary from July 2016 to July 2020.

    - Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally chose Iyer to lead his flagship Swachch Bharat Mission.

    - Iyer worked as a water and sanitation specialist for the World Bank after voluntarily leaving the IAS in 2009.

    - He was approached by the NDA government in 2016 for leading the drinking and sanitation division.
