Align your investments and financial goals through high FD interest rates from Bajaj Finance

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers high FD rates up to 7.05%

December 15, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Savings refer to surplus funds that remain once you account for your expenses. Typically, you would invest these funds across multiple instruments offering an equal mix of high returns and stability. While market-linked investment options promise great returns, they also come with risk factors. With that in mind, it is advisable to park a portion of your savings in secure instruments like fixed deposits.

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers high FD rates up to 7.05%. You can use this instrument, in combination with others, to keep your surplus funds healthy and liquid. Here is more on growing your savings in the Bajaj Finance FD.

Enhance your earnings in a safe instrument

Low-risk investments tend to extend low returns, but Bajaj Finance offers generous FD interest rates up to 7.05%. And aside from high FD rates, this FD has been accredited with ICRA's MAAA and CRISIL's FAAA safety ratings. These stability ratings attest to the highest credit quality, meaning that you need not worry about the safety of your deposit or the timeliness of your interest payouts. It is best to stay away from company FDs that promise lucrative returns at the cost of low credit quality. Bajaj Finance, however, gives you a blend of attractive interest rates and low risk.

Grow your savings at a fixed rate of up to 7.05%

You may want to spare yourself the worry and anxiety associated with market volatility or may not have the time to oversee your investments' performance in market-linked instruments. The safety and simplicity of fixed-income instruments work well in such cases, and if you have a low-risk profile, you can consider allocating generously to an FD.

Here is how you can grow your savings in the Bajaj Finance FD.

1. Citizen below aged below 60
Initial DepositTenorInterest Rate Maturity Value
Rs. 3,00,00060 months6.80%Rs. 4,16,848
Rs. 5,00,00060 months6.80%Rs. 6,94,746
Rs. 10,00,00060 months6.80%Rs. 13,89,493
2. Senior Citizen
Initial DepositTenorInterest Rate Maturity Value
Rs. 3,00,00060 months7.05%Rs. 4,21,750
Rs.5,00,00060 months7.05%Rs. 7,02,916
Rs.10,00,00060 months7.05%Rs. 14,05,832

You can forecast your earnings with the FD calculator and assess your net gains.

Align your investment to your goals

Saving money is deferring consumption, and it is helpful to have an instrument that allows you to do so for a reasonable timeframe. With the Bajaj Finance FD, you enjoy a flexible lock-in period, which helps with goal-based investing as you can tailor your FD to your short- to mid-term goals. For the highest FD interest rates, make sure to select a tenor of 36 months or more and opt for interest payouts at maturity only. If you need income at more frequent intervals, you can consider laddering with the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan.

Start saving monthly with the Systematic Deposit Plan  

If you want to save and invest as you earn, use the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) facility Bajaj Finance offers. It is a facility that makes the investment work like a SIP, without the risk involved. All you have to do is invest Rs. 5,000 or more each month with Bajaj Finance. These contributions go towards new FDs, which carry the prevailing FD interest rates and high stability ratings.

The SDP route helps you avoid making a lump sum payment.  If you choose a Monthly Maturity Scheme, your FDs have a common, fixed tenor and mature month on month. On the other hand, the Single Maturity Scheme gives you a single payout on a specified date. You can pick the one that best meets your goals.

An FD is one of the instruments you can employ to boost your savings. Couple it with other instruments to form a robust portfolio. To get started with your investment from the comfort of your home, you can fill the online application form. Invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD to grow your savings better and meet your goals faster.
Dec 15, 2021
