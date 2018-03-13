App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 13, 2018 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic approves buyback of equity shares

With reference to the captioned subject and reference given, we wish to inform you that the Buy-back Committee of the Company, in its meeting held today viz. Monday, 12th March, 2018, has, inter alia:

1. Approved and finalized buy-back of up to 1,02,50,000 (One Crore Two Lac Fifty Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of ? 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each at the

 
 
1. Approved and finalized buy-back of up to 1,02,50,000 (One Crore Two Lac Fifty Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of ? 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each at the

1. Approved and finalized buy-back of up to 1,02,50,000 (One Crore Two Lac Fifty Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of ? 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each at the price of ? 80/- (Rupees Eighty Only) per equity share ('Buy-back Price') payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding ? 82,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty Two Crore Only) ('Buy-back Size') excluding transaction costs i.e. fees, brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, etc.

2. Fixed Friday, 23rd March, 2018 as the record date for determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible to tender equity shares under the buy-back offer.
Source : BSE
