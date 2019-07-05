App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Albert David Limited

Albert David Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'In terms of Regulation 74(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we enclose herewith certificate of confirmation from Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd., Registrar & Share Transfer Agents of the Company confirming that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during th

 
 
Albert David Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'In terms of Regulation 74(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we enclose herewith certificate of confirmation from Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd., Registrar & Share Transfer Agents of the Company confirming that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 have been furnished to the Depositories and all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.'.Source : NSE

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Announcements

