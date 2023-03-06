Airbus ACH160 helicopters to fly in Indian skies

The ACH160 is claimed to be the world's most technologically advanced helicopter, boasting 68 new Airbus patented technologies

Airbus Corporate Helicopters is sending two ACH160 Exclusive business helicopters to an Indian customer, further supporting the cause of the Indian government’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

Olivier Michalon, EVP - Global Business, Airbus Helicopters, said “We are proud to announce this milestone contract for two ACH160 helicopters for our Indian customer. We thank them for their pioneering vision and I am confident that the entry into service of this helicopter will set a new benchmark for helicopter operations in India, especially for private aviation and premium charters.”

Michalon emphasised that Airbus remains committed to India’s vision of self-reliance by adding to the 120 plus Airbus helicopters that are already plying the Indian skies.

Notably, the ACH160 is claimed to be the world's most technologically advanced helicopter, boasting 68 new Airbus patented technologies. Among its salient features are 20 percent more space per passenger, 35 percent larger windows, advanced air conditioning technology that enables optimal temperature and cabin air quality, and mood lighting. This is the first sale of this range of helicopters in India.

The order contract also calls for Airbus to provide a turnkey solution to ensure smooth service of both helicopters.

The new order follows Air India’s deal inked in February to buy 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, which can potentially stretch to 840 jets.

Also in February, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Asia’s largest helicopter factory in Karnataka, bolstering India’s helicopter industry.