AI startup Entropik raises $25 million in Series B led by Bessemer, SIG Capital

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Entropik, an artificial Intelligence-based market research platform, has raised $25 million in a mix of equity and debt in its Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital.

The round also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital, and long-time existing investor Bharat Innovation Fund, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Entropik is planning to use the funds raised towards bringing innovation in consumer research for global brands and to build products out of India, enabling research, marketing, and product teams. The funds will also be deployed for expanding their footprint across the US, Europe, and Asian markets.

Founded in 2016 by Ranjan Kumar, Lava Kumar and Bharat Shekhawat, Entropik enables research, marketing, and product teams to move towards a more continuous, collaborative way to capture user feedback. The company specialises in using emotion AI like facial expressions, eye gaze and more to help companies build better products.