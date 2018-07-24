App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ador Welding's board meeting held on August 09, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 09, 2018.

 
 
Apropos the captioned subject, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 09th August 2018, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional-Standalone) of the Company, along with Segmentwise Revenue, Results & Capital Employed for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2018 and as of 30th June, 2018, respectively.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on 02nd August, 2018 till close of the trading hours on 11th August, 2018.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:18 pm

tags #Announcements

