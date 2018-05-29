App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adhbhut Infrastructure board meeting held on June 01, 2018

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Friday i.e. June 01, 2018.

 
 
Dear Sir,

With reference to the earlier announcement dated 22nd May, 2018, regarding Board Meeting to be held on May 29th, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2018. We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Friday i.e. 01st June, 2018

Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company until the beginning of 48th hour after the public announcement of the audited Financial Results are made.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You
Source : BSE
First Published on May 29, 2018 11:15 pm

