Adani Group’s cement venture shows 'unshakeable' belief in India growth story, says Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani says his venture into the cement business, with the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd from Holcim AG, reflects “an unshakeable belief” in the India growth story.

The acquisition, valued at $6.5 billion after the purchase of the stake through an open offer, was completed in a record time of four months and marked the largest deal in the infrastructure and materials space.

It makes Adani Group the second-largest cement maker in India, behind only UltaTech Cement Ltd.

The premise of this business is based on “an unshakeable belief in the India story and the conviction that India would be a $25 to $30 trillion dollar economy by 2050”, Adani said.

He said in a statement the deal was significant for its timing, which he added comes on at the “cusp of one of the greatest economic surges seen in the modern world”.

“India is the second largest producer of cement in the world, our per capita consumption is just 250 kg compared to 1,600 kg of China. This is almost seven times headroom for growth,” he said.

He underlined the expectation of twice the long-term average growth in the cement business, which stands at 1.2 to 1.5 times Gross Domestic Product, as several government infrastructure programmes gather momentum.

India is well placed to capitalise on four factors that would accelerate its development–the demographic dividend; growth of the middle class, sustainability and digitisation.

“The group’s philosophy emerges from its belief in India's growth story and nation-building. It emerges from the belief that in the new emerging world order, strength will come from self-reliance or Aatmanirbharta,” he said.

Here are some key milestones claimed by the Adani Group

· Fastest growing corporate group in India with a market cap of $260 billion.

· It includes the world’s largest solar power company.

· Leading the global green hydrogen story, backed by a financial commitment of $70 billion.

· Largest airport operator in India with 25 percent of passenger traffic and 40% of air cargo.

· Largest ports and logistics company in India with a 30 percent market share

· Largest integrated energy player with a presence in generation, transmission, distribution, liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, city gas, and piped gas distribution.

· En route to becoming the largest entity in the roads sector

· Adani became the highest valuable FMCG company in the country with the IPO of Adani Wilmar