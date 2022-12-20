 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group company VCPL acquired 8.27% stake in open offer, says NDTV

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

The open offer was triggered when VCPL acquired 99.5% of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR). RRPR holds 29.18% of the shares in the TV news company.

News broadcaster NDTV announced on December 19 that Adani Group firm Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has acquired 8.27% of equity in the company in the recently concluded open offer.

Currently, Prannoy Roy owns 15.94% of the company, while Radhika Roy holds 16.32%. Promoter/promoter group shareholding amounts to 69.71%.

Following Adani Group's purchase of VCPL in August, the conglomerate announced an open offer to buy an additional 26 percent stake from NDTV's public shareholders.

RRPR had issued warrants to VCPL allowing it to convert the warrants into a 99.9% ownership stake in RRPR in case the loan wasn't repaid. As a result of warrants exercised, VCPL acquired a 99.5 percent stake in RRPR Holdings.

Sudipta Bhattacharya, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, and Sanjay Pugalia have been appointed to the board of directors of RRPR.