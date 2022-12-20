Adani Group company VCPL acquired 8.27% stake in open offer, says NDTV

News broadcaster NDTV announced on December 19 that Adani Group firm Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has acquired 8.27% of equity in the company in the recently concluded open offer.

The open offer was triggered when VCPL acquired 99.5% of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR). RRPR holds 29.18% of the shares in the TV news company.

Currently, Prannoy Roy owns 15.94% of the company, while Radhika Roy holds 16.32%. Promoter/promoter group shareholding amounts to 69.71%.

Following Adani Group's purchase of VCPL in August, the conglomerate announced an open offer to buy an additional 26 percent stake from NDTV's public shareholders.

RRPR had issued warrants to VCPL allowing it to convert the warrants into a 99.9% ownership stake in RRPR in case the loan wasn't repaid. As a result of warrants exercised, VCPL acquired a 99.5 percent stake in RRPR Holdings.

Sudipta Bhattacharya, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, and Sanjay Pugalia have been appointed to the board of directors of RRPR.

NDTV's promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding informed exchanges on November 28 that it had issued shares to Vishvapradhan Commercial, constituting 99.5% of its equity capital. "The shares have been issued in consonance with the Conversion Notice dated August 23, 2022, following the expiry of the 2-year restraint imposed by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the matter of dealing in securities, on November 26, 2022," NDTV's notice to the exchanges added.

Moneycontrol News

