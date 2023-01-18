Adani Green subsidiary to acquire 50% stake in Essel Saurya Urja

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, announced the acquisition of 50 percent stake in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited (ESUCRL) on January 18.

The two companies entered into a binding term on January 17, as per an exchange filing. The remaining half of the company will be held by the Rajasthan government.

ESUCRL houses a 750-MW solar park in Rajasthan. It had a turnover of Rs 9.87 crore in FY22.

"The acquisition will expand Adani Green's footprint in the state of Rajasthan, where the company already owns and operates solar park in a joint venture with the Government of Rajasthan i.e. Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited," as per the exchange filing.

The acquisition is expected to be value accretive to shareholders, it added. The transaction will be completed by February 28.

In Q2 FY23, Adani Green Energy posted a 49 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 149 crore. The total income of the company increased to Rs 1,686 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 1,411 crore in the same period a year ago.