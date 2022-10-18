Adani Defence & Aerospace to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 crore

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Defence & Aerospace, on October 18 signed definitive agreements to acquire Air Works, a diversified independent maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) organisation with a pan-India network presence across 27 cities for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

According to the statement, Air Works is the oldest MRO in India with six maintenance bays and over 900 maintenance experts. MRO refers to a range of activities that keep a company running on a day-to-day basis. Companies rely on their supply chains to provide the materials, tools and components they need for MRO activities.

From the first P-8I aircraft Phase 32 checks to Phase 48 checks and MRO on the landing gear of the Indian Air Force’s 737 VVIP aircraft, Air Works undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft. Currently, Air Works and Boeing are undertaking heavy maintenance checks on three P-8I long-range maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft operated by the Indian Navy (IN) at Air Works, Hosur, Adani Group added.

Indian MRO market is expected to grow three times from $1.7 billion to $5.0 billion by 2030, the company highlighted.

Commenting on the agreement, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace said, "Air Works has impeccable proven capabilities and over its 70-year aviation legacy has successfully delivered several India-first and industry-first projects. Combine this with the Adani Group's capabilities and what we get is an entity that truly represents what an Atmanirbhar Bharat in a critical sector should look like."

Rajvanshi also pointed out that given India's growth trajectory and the government's focus to network the nation through a massive mesh of air connectivity, it is "inevitable that the primary growth of India's airline and airport sector lies ahead of it."

Meanwhile, D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO, Air Works Group said, " It is a wonderful opportunity for Air Works and its employees to be subsumed under Adani Defence & Aerospace platform. The government’s policy measures and initiatives, including convergence of civil and defence MRO would create economies of scale and huge employment opportunities.”

Adani Defence & Aerospace is the defence manufacturing arm of the $250 billion worth Adani Group with a vision of playing an instrumental role in helping transform India into a destination for world-class high-tech defence manufacturing, the company added.