141.01 crore vaccine doses administered so far, active caseload lowest in 579 days

There is much uncertainty over whether vaccines will be able to effectively prevent infection from the Omicron variant [Representative image]

As of 25th December 2021, around 141.01 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far nationwide.

India's active caseload currently stands at 77,032, the lowest in 579 days.



Active cases account for less than 1 percent of total cases, currently at 0.22 percent, which is notably the lowest since March 2020. However, the recovery rate is currently at 98.40 percent, which is the highest since March 2020. Over the last 24 hours, recoveries stood at 7,286, taking the total recoveries to 3,42,23,263.

7,189 new cases, with the daily positivity rate standing at 0.65 percent, which is significantly lesser than the 2 percent for the last 82 days. Even the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.60 percent, lesser than 1 percent which was the prevailing state for the last 41 days. A total of

67.10 crore total tests have been conducted so far

The last 24 hours saw