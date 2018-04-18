App
Apr 18, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accel Frontline board meeting to be held on May 09, 2018

We inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 09, 2018 to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 09th May, 2018 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.Source : BSE
