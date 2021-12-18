6 smart reasons to finance your wedding with a personal loan

Marriage is a celebration of togetherness, and in India, families go all the way to make the ceremony as memorable as possible. From aerial photography to wedding receptions with a personalised theme, there are many things you may have on your wedding wish list.

While the nature of the celebration varies, marriage ceremonies require a large influx of funds to book the venue, catering, stay and travel for guests, décor, entertainment, and videography. Your expenses may also include wedding outfits for the bride and groom and funds for the honeymoon. In such cases, it may be unwise to deplete your savings and better to rely on the Bajaj Finserv Wedding Loan instead. This personal loan for marriage gives you the freedom to conveniently meet all your planned and unplanned wedding-related expenses.

Read on to know the reasons to finance your dream wedding with the Bajaj Finserv Marriage Loan.

A large sanction allows you to execute the wedding of your dreams

Considering the many rituals, ceremonies, and nitty-gritty involved in weddings — from a beautiful invite to gifts for guests, the expenses are varied and numerous. To allow you to customise everything as per your liking, the Bajaj Finserv Marriage Loan offers a large sanction of up to Rs. 25 lakh. So, whether you’re planning a destination wedding, a particular stylist for the bride’s hair and makeup, or a specific DJ to liven up the evening, you can do it all.

To further ease the process of availing funds, this loan doesn’t require you to pledge any collateral. This also simplifies the application process and helps you get approval faster.

Prompt disbursal gives you ample time for wedding prep

To make your gala wedding a successful event, it’s important to start preparations early. With the Bajaj Finserv Wedding Loan, you get ample time to do this, as you can receive the money just 24 hours after approval. Thus, you can conveniently meet pre-wedding objectives, whether to finalise the venues, wedding planner, caterers, make-up artists, and more. As most of these bookings require a deposit, you can make the payments from the sanction as needed.

Easy online application saves valuable time and energy

As the special day approaches, you may not have much time to give to loan application formalities. With the Bajaj Finserv Wedding Loan, you can pass this hurdle easily. Just apply online and track your loan on the go. The simple digital application form requires only basic details and takes just minutes to fill. This allows you to prepare for the wedding ceremony instead of being hassled by loan-processing protocols. With online approval in just 5 minutes, you can finalise various wedding formalities with confidence. You can also use your pre-approved offer as an existing Bajaj Finserv customer and apply in just a few clicks. This further simplifies the process.

Simple eligibility criteria let you focus more on the D-Day

You can get instant approval on your marriage loan by meeting a few easy eligibility terms. Bajaj Finserv has relaxed criteria so that you can qualify for financing with ease. Ensure that you are an Indian citizen aged between 20 and 60 years. As a salaried borrower working in an MNC, private or government organisation with a minimum credit score of 750, all you need to do is meet the city-based salary requirement ranging from Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 35,000. Once you meet these criteria, you require only a few documents to verify your eligibility. Once you complete these steps, you can devote your precious time to wedding arrangements while Bajaj Finserv processes your application.

The Flexi loan helps meet unplanned costs with ease

When it comes to weddings, you can expect some expenses going beyond your calculated budget. There may be sudden medical emergencies, power failure or other issues that require extra funds. That’s where the Flexi facility of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Marriage comes to your aid. With it, you can tackle unforeseen costs by withdrawing from your sanction when needed. This allows you to have funds ready at your disposal. You can also choose to repay interest-only EMIs for some time and thereby reduce your initial monthly instalments by up to 45%*. Thus, you can repay in a more relaxed manner until you restore your usual cash flow.

Longer tenors make repayment easier

Keeping your repayment stress-free matters so that you can focus on other commitments post-wedding. With the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Marriage, you enjoy a maximum tenor of 60 months. This gives you enough time to ensure your EMIs are within budget and don’t strain your income. Using the digital personal loan EMI calculator, you can plan repayment right when you apply.

Now that you know how and why to finance your dream wedding with the Bajaj Finserv Marriage Loan, you can work towards making your special occasion remember.