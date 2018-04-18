App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 17, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5paisa Capital : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held April 17, 2018 and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI-LODR'), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has inter-alia:

Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. In this regards, we are enclosing the Audited financials results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors report for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI- LODR.

Approved enabling resolution for raising funds through issue of Non- Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis, upto a limit of Rs 250 Crores, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM.

Approved the Material Related Party Transactions, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM.

The meeting of the Boards of Directors at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.45 P.M.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.