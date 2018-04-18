5paisa Capital : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI-LODR'), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has inter-alia:Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. In this regards, we are enclosing the Audited financials results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors report for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI- LODR.Approved enabling resolution for raising funds through issue of Non- Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis, upto a limit of Rs 250 Crores, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM.Approved the Material Related Party Transactions, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM.The meeting of the Boards of Directors at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.45 P.M.Source : BSE