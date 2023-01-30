English
    4 tips to follow to improve your personal loan eligibility

    Personal loans are quick financing solutions that come in handy when you need the funds for a wedding, home improvement, higher education, or medical emergencies.

    January 30, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

    Borrowers must improve their personal loan eligibility to maximise their chances of approval. Read more to find out how.

    Personal loans are quick financing solutions that come in handy when you need the funds for a wedding, home improvement, higher education, or medical emergencies. Not only does it offer a high loan amount, but the approval and disbursal are also processed much faster. These loans save you from burning a hole in your pocket while trying to meet your financial requirements.

    However, you must meet the lender's personal loan eligibility to be approved for this loan, and failing to do so may result in a delay or rejection of your loan application.


    Here’s how you can improve your eligibility to avail of a personal loan with ease:


    • Maintain a high credit score


    Lenders look at your credit score as one of the most important criteria because it shows how you've used credit in the past. If your credit score is 750 or higher, it shows that you are a responsible borrower who has paid back the debt on time. This increases your chances of getting the loan. If your score is less than 750, it means that you have a bad history of paying back loans. This makes you a high-risk applicant in the eyes of the lender. If this happens, your application can be rejected or you may receive a higher interest rate.

    • Close any existing loans


    When you apply for a personal loan, try to make sure you don't have any other active larger loans. If you already have loans, the lender might think you are a risky borrower. Moreover, lenders also keep track of your debt-to-income ratio. If your ratio is higher, it can be harder for your loan to be approved. Therefore, it is always advised to settle all current debts before applying for a new personal loan.

    • Increase your earnings


    Lenders need to know how you intend to pay them back. A higher income means a higher chance of getting a loan. So, when you showcase good income, you are considered a low-risk borrower. This makes you eligible for better personal loan interest rates.

    • Choose a longer term

    Personal loans are usually given with flexible tenure options to pay back. The monthly EMIs are lower when the repayment period is longer. Longer loan repayment tenures let you pay off the loan in affordable instalments at your speed, which can help you manage your finances better. With the help of an online personal loan EMI calculator, you can also figure out how much your monthly payments will be. This will help you manage your finances well, which will allow you to pay back the loan amount within the timeframe.