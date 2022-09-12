4 important factors you need to know about personal loan eligibility criteria

As a salaried individual, you can avail of a personal loan at any time, provided that you fulfil the eligibility criteria. Generally, it is quite easy to meet the personal loan eligibility criteria set by lenders as these are unsecured loans. But if you fail to meet the requirements, lenders could reject your application. Naturally, it is in your best interest to avoid such rejections; an easy way to do that is to plan your loan. Take the time to research the lender, learn their requirements, and assess your profile. Understanding your personal loan eligibility can be hugely beneficial and is crucial in borrowing smartly.

Your personal loan eligibility is determined by a number of factors, most of which you can control. Sometimes you can even make adjustments for your benefit. Hence, it helps to know the factors and understand their impact as it can boost your eligibility and grant access to an online personal loan from a leading lender. Read on to know the important factors that affect your personal loan eligibility.

1. Age and the city you reside in

Your age is among the important factors because it offers insight into your repayment capabilities. This is because it can point to your ability to make consistent payments. Generally, you are required to be between 21 and 67 years of age. Individuals closer to retirement may not qualify for the maximum tenor since they have fewer earning years left.

Another crucial personal loan eligibility term is your city of residence. Lenders usually have varying income requirements based on the city you live in. Salaried individuals living in metropolitan cities will have a higher monthly income requirement than those living in tier 2 cities.

2. Monthly income and stability

Your monthly income indicates your ability to repay the loan on time. As mentioned earlier, lenders have a minimum income criterion based on your city. For example, the salary requirement for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is as low as Rs. 22,000. Remember, the minimum will vary from lender to lender, and you must meet these terms before you apply.

Apart from your income, lenders also consider your occupation, job tenor, and organisation. Combined, these factors determine income and job stability. It also helps your case if you are employed at a reputed organisation. So, be sure to furnish all the income documents when you apply for an online personal loan.

3. Fixed monthly obligations

Apart from monthly income, lenders also consider your fixed expenses to know your net disposable income. This is because it speaks to your ability to repay the personal loan. Lenders may reject your application if you have a debt-to-income ratio over 50%. Generally, it is recommended to have a debt-to-income ratio of 40%. This means that your monthly expenses should not be more than 40% of your monthly income.

4. Credit history and score

Credit history and credit score are closely linked to each other because if you do not have a good repayment history, you cannot have a healthy credit score. Both ultimately determine your creditworthiness, which is critical for all lenders. Generally, lenders insist that you have a credit score of at least 750 or higher. You may still get a loan if you have a bad credit score, but the terms may not be suitable.

