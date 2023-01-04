 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Annapurna Finance Private applies for private bank license: RBI

Jan 04, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks in the Private Sector issued by RBI in August 2016, large industrial houses cannot apply for bank permits.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 4 said that it has received one application under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks in the Private Sector dated August 1, 2016 from Annapurna Finance Private Limited, Bhubaneswar.

Under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks in the Private Sector issued by RBI in August 2016, large industrial houses cannot apply for bank permits. Also, eligible promoters need to have at least 10 years of experience in the financial sector.

Further, under the fit and proper criteria, promoters should have a past record of sound financials, credentials, and integrity, and have a minimum of 10 years of successful track record.

The RBI guidelines have also stipulated an initial minimum paid-up voting equity capital for a bank shall be Rs 500 crore. Thereafter, the bank shall have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore at all times. The promoter or holding company needs to hold a minimum of 40 percent of the paid-up voting equity capital of the bank with a lock-in period of five years.

The central bank has a step-by-step process to examine applications for banking permits. In the initial stage, the applications will be referred to a Standing External Advisory Committee (SEAC) to be set up by the Reserve Bank.

