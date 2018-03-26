App
Mar 26, 2018 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg in 3 days: Aide

Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan here on Friday, but his blood pressure is normal, his aide said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hazare has been on hunger strike to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokayukta at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.

This time Hazare is also demanding the government for better Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for farmers to address the agrarian distress.

tags #Current Affairs

