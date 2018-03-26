Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg in 3 days: Aide

Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan here on Friday, but his blood pressure is normal, his aide said today.

Hazare has been on hunger strike to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokayukta at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.

This time Hazare is also demanding the government for better Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for farmers to address the agrarian distress.