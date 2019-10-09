App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anmol, Anshul Ambani join Reliance Infra board as directors

Anmol (27) is already overseeing the financial services business Reliance Capital, since he joined its board in August 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure on Wednesday said the Group chairman Anil Ambani's both sons Anmol and Anshul Ambani have joined the company's board as directors.

A senior officer of the Indian Army, Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) has also been inducted into the board as an independent director, the company said in a statement.

Anmol (27) is already overseeing the financial services business Reliance Capital, since he joined its board in August 2016.

Close

On the other hand, Anshul (24), who joined the Reliance Group in January this year, has been actively involved in all operations of RInfra, including a special focus on the defence business, working closely with the group chairman and Punit Garg, executive director and CEO, it said.

related news

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 09:29 pm

tags #Anil Ambani #Business #Reliance Infrastructure

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.